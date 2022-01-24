Tour de France 2017 winner Egan Bernal reportedly crashed into a parked bus during training in Colombia and was rushed off to hospital in a "stable" condition with only "light injuries"Full Article
Tour de France winner Egan Bernal rushed to hospital after crashing bike into bus
News24.com | Former Tour winner Bernal 'stable' after training accident: team
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" and "stable" in hospital following a training accident near his home town..
