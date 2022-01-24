Takeo Spikes breaks down Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers' success vs. Sean McVay's Rams I THE HERD

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Takeo Spikes joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reactions to the wild NFL divisional round. Spikes breaks down the Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and compares Sean McVay's culture to Kyle Shanahan's. He also predicts the NFC Championship winner between the Rams and NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers and breaks down Shanahan's success against McVay. The pro bowler also analyzes how DeMeco Ryans' defense shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.