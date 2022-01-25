African Cup of Nations: At least six killed in Cameroon stadium stampede, says state broadcaster
Continental soccer government body CAF said in a statement that it was aware of an incident at the Stadium.
At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top football tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a..
At least six people were killed in a stampede outside an African Cup of Nations football game in Cameroon, officials have said.