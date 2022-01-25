Jonathan Thomas: Worcester Warriors head coach departs Sixways and replaced by Steve Diamond
Published
Worcester Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas departs Sixways - and Steve Diamond takes control for the rest of the season.Full Article
Published
Worcester Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas departs Sixways - and Steve Diamond takes control for the rest of the season.Full Article
Worcester Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas departs Sixways - and Steve Diamond takes control for the rest of the season.