Nick Wright: ‘Cowboys, move off Mike McCarthy and make a move for Sean Payton’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Since being eliminated from Super Bowl contention for yet another year, Jerry Jones has been noncommittal about whether he will be sticking with Mike McCarthy as coach for the Dallas Cowboys next season. With Sean Payton's future in New Orleans uncertain, Nick Wright explores the possibility of the Saints' head coach making the move to Dallas. Watch as he makes the case for the Cowboys to move off of McCarthy and do everything they can to get Payton.Full Article