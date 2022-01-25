Skip Bayless: The only way for the Cowboys to keep Dan Quinn is to offer him Mike McCarthy’s job I UNDISPUTED
No one was more caught off guard by the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers than owner Jerry Jones. He took time to express his concerns with the Cowboys in a recent interview, but the elephant in the room remains Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach. There has been speculation that Jerry Jones could offer Dan Quinn the head coach position to prevent his defensive coordinator from taking another job elsewhere. Skip Bayless determines whether the Cowboys should promote Dan Quinn.Full Article