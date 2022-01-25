Colin Cowherd on Tom Brady’s uncertain future: ‘He’s still excellent’ I THE HERD
Tom Brady's future is uncertain after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs. Will he retire? Will he leave Tampa Bay for a third team? Colin Cowherd doesn't have the answers, but he does speculate on whether the culture in Tampa was ever a fit for Brady, and if that's influencing his decision to move on. Watch as Colin decides whether he believes we've seen Brady play his last NFL game.Full Article