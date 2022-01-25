Emmanuel Acho explains why Jimmy Garoppolo is “very much underappreciated” I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Jimmy Garoppolo is making his second trip to the NFC Championship game in three seasons. Jimmy G is 4-1 in the playoffs as the San Francisco 49ers' starter, but his critics are here to stay. George Kittle defends his quarterback, saying quote: 'Jimmy G..you can't say enough about that guy..people are trying to pull him down and all he does is try to deliver and he leads this team. He's a sense of calm in the huddle, he's a sense of calm in the storm and he allows us to play football at a high level.' Emmanuel Acho explains why Jimmy G is 'very much underappreciated.'