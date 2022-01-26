Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Dele Alli wanted by five clubs in January window
Published
Dele Alli's time at Tottenham looks set to come to end, but numerous clubs in England and Europe are still interested. Transfer Talk has the latest.Full Article
Published
Dele Alli's time at Tottenham looks set to come to end, but numerous clubs in England and Europe are still interested. Transfer Talk has the latest.Full Article
The playmaker has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham this transfer window