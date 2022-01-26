Alex Rodriguez in the Hall of Fame? His limp debut suggests a Barry Bonds-like freezeout
Alex Rodriguez, a three-time MVP whose 696 home runs trail only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth, received just 34.3% of the votes in his debut.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are in their final year on the ballot while Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz debut in 2022.