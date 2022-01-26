Can Matthew Stafford carry the Rams all the way? What’s next for Sean Payton? I Peter Schrager’s Cheat Sheet

Peter Schrager takes a closer look at the coaching matchup between Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan as the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams look to duke it out in the NFC Championship. Plus, Schrager questions whether Matthew Stafford is capable of leading the Rams to the Super Bowl and whether the Chicago Bears can thrive with Ryan Poles as the new GM. Lastly, Peter speculates on what's next for Sean Payton after stepping down as the head coach for the New Orleans Saints.