Fabio Paratici has £76.5m decision to make to help Tottenham fund Luis Diaz transfer

Fabio Paratici has £76.5m decision to make to help Tottenham fund Luis Diaz transfer

Football.london

Published

Tottenham are after Porto star Luis Diaz and Fabio Paratici can help fund a move for him by offloading three players seemingly unwanted by Antonio Conte

Full Article