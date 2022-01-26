Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher in midfield and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah up front in new Crystal Palace line-up if they land January transfer targets
Published
Crystal Palace are eyeing more signings before the transfer window closes as manager Patrick Vieira looks to strengthen. Palace currently sit 13th in the table and will be targeting a top half finish to cap off a solid first season in charge for the former Arsenal star. The Eagles have enjoyed some memorable results in […]Full Article