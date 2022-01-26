Nick Wright to the Cowboys: ‘Your window is right now, get Sean Payton’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Sean Payton has officially stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons, and while he's said he is not openly looking for other coaching positions, Nick Wright says the Dallas Cowboys' window is now. Watch as he breaks down why this is the perfect opportunity for Jerry Jones to move off of Mike McCarthy, and give Dak Prescott a true chance to succeed by bringing on Sean Payton.Full Article