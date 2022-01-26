Rob Gronkowski says he would retire from NFL if he had to decide now
Published
Rob Gronkowski said he could easily change his mind in the coming weeks on whether to return for a 12th NFL season or retire again.
Published
Rob Gronkowski said he could easily change his mind in the coming weeks on whether to return for a 12th NFL season or retire again.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told TMZ on Wednesday that if he was forced to decide whether to play in 2022 or retire, he'd..
Antonio Brown revealed on the ‘I am Athlete’ podcast that he’d like to play with Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens QB..