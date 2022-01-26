Liverpool ‘best fit’ for Yves Bissouma, says John Barnes, who reckons Brighton ace should be ‘aiming higher than Aston Villa and Newcastle’
Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is more suited for Liverpool than Newcastle or Aston Villa, Reds legend John Barnes believes. The Mali international has been a standout player for the Seagulls since joining from Lille in July 2018. His brilliant form has continued this season and it’s reported a trio of Premier League clubs have made […]Full Article