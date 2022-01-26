Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas nearly making a deal for Sean Payton become their head coach in 2019 I UNDISPUTED

Sean Payton announced that he’s stepping away from the New Orleans Saints yesterday, but he wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s retiring. While the New Orleans Saints will still hold his rights if he wants to get back on the sidelines, many have speculated that the Super Bowl winner could wind up coaching the Dallas Cowboys. It was reported that in 2019, Dallas had a deal in place to trade for Payton, but Mickey Loomis, who was both the Saints' general GM and the New Orleans Pelicans' EVP at the time, backed out of the idea because he didn’t want to trade Anthony Davis and lose the coach in the same year. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what this means for Jerry Jones' chances of landing Payton now.