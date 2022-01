The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on FOX in five days, but there's a problem for them. Sean McVay is 0-6 against the 49ers since 2019. The Los Angeles Times wrote quote: 'The Rams and Sean McVay have a Kyle Shanahan problem. Marcellus Wiley explains why L.A. has a Shanahan problem but how they will 'fix it.'