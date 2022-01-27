News24.com | Exeter Chiefs to end Native American branding
English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs have decided to abandon their controversial Native American branding from July.Full Article
The change comes following controversy surrounding their native American logo
The emblem will be used by the Gallagher Premiership club from July
Exeter Chiefs are to end their Native American-themed branding this summer after criticism over the use of the imagery.