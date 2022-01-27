PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi out of tournament for first four games after testing positive for Covid
Published
Afridi won`t be participating in the initial matches of Quetta Gladiators and will likely join the squad for the Lahore leg.Full Article
Published
Afridi won`t be participating in the initial matches of Quetta Gladiators and will likely join the squad for the Lahore leg.Full Article
Watch VideoSearching for inspiration when he was down two sets and facing triple break point, with his prospects of winning a..
Watch VideoThe 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week while several athletes and sports organizations are battling..