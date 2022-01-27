Sources: Bears to hire Colts DC Eberflus as coach
The Bears will hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head coach, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.Full Article
The Chicago Bears have found their new head coach in Matt Eberflus, who led the Indianapolis Colts defense for the last four..
He will become the 17th coach in team history, following the recently fired Matt Nagy.
