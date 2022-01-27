Skip Bayless breaks down how Denver hiring Nathaniel Hackett impacts Aaron Rodgers’ future in GB I UNDISPUTED

In a surprising move, the Denver Broncos are reportedly finalizing a deal with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to become their next head coach. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Denver was already the favorite to land Aaron Rodgers if he left Green Bay, and snagging his OC certainly could not hurt those odds. This caused the phrase 'Rodgers to Denver' to start trending on Twitter. Skip Bayless discusses Rodgers and how likely he will follow Hackett to Denver.