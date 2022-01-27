News24.com | Man United winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan
Published
Manchester United teenager Amad Diallo has joined Scottish champions Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.Full Article
Published
Manchester United teenager Amad Diallo has joined Scottish champions Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.Full Article
Following a £37m move last January, Manchester United star Amad Diallo is set to leave Old Trafford after 12 months with the..
Gio van Bronckhorst is on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder after Hagi's season was ended with injury.