News24.com | England skipper Morgan to miss rest of T20 series in West Indies
Published
England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the rest of the Twenty20 series against the West Indies after suffering a thigh injury.Full Article
Published
England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the rest of the Twenty20 series against the West Indies after suffering a thigh injury.Full Article
Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball as England beat the West Indies by 34 runs to set up a series decider on..