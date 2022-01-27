Greg Jennings explains why Aaron Rodgers should not follow Nathaniel Hackett to Denver I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Denver Broncos made a huge move this morning, hiring Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He spent the last three seasons in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. Denver has already been in the mix as a possible destination with Rodgers, if he decides to leave the Packers. Greg Jennings explains why Rodgers should not follow his former coach to Denver.Full Article