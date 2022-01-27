Emmanuel Acho: Ben Roethlisberger should be remembered as one of greatest winners in NFL history I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced his retirement from the NFL after 18 seasons. Roethlisberger, a first round pick of the Steelers in 2004, is a two time Super Bowl champion and has been in six pro bowl appearances. He currently is ranked 7th all-time in NFL career passing yards, has the fourth-highest career winning percentage (.710) as a starter and 12th all-time in passer rating (94.3). Emmanuel Acho reacts to Big Ben's retirement.