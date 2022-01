Already-qualified Argentina flexed their muscle without Lionel Messi with a 2-1 away win over Chile to leave the hosts’ 2022 World Cup qualification hopes at major risk on Thursday. Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez netted first-half goals around Ben Brereton-Diaz’s looping header as Albiceleste extended their unbeaten run to 27 games. The victory improves second-placed […]