Tennis: Rafael Nadal takes down Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Tennis: Rafael Nadal takes down Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

New Zealand Herald

Published

Rafael Nadal has surged into the Australian Open final with a rollercoaster win over Matteo Berrettini this afternoon.Nadal's win was full of twists and turns after the 35-year-old had looked unbeatable when racing through the first...

Full Article