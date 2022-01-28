Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is keen to find a replacement for right-back Kieran Trippier and could move for Aston Villa's Poland international Matty CashFull Article
Atletico Madrid target Aston Villa star Matty Cash as Kieran Trippier replacement
