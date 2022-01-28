Why Liverpool moved to hijack Tottenham's Luis Diaz transfer to sign their next Sadio Mane
Published
Spurs transfer news: One of Antonio Conte's primary transfer targets is set to join Liverpool ahead of January deadline dayFull Article
Published
Spurs transfer news: One of Antonio Conte's primary transfer targets is set to join Liverpool ahead of January deadline dayFull Article
Liverpool are set to hijack Tottenham’s move for highly-rated Porto forward Luis Diaz before the January transfer window shuts...
Porto are set to make life very difficult for Tottenham in their pursuit of Luis Diaz. It is understood Spurs have tabled a..