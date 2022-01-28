Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr, who last fought Mike Tyson, talks up Tony Bellew exhibition fight and explains why he would win – but Brit has previously ruled out bout against his ‘hero’
Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has talked up and exhibition fight against Tony Bellew, insisting he would have the edge over the Brit. The American, 53, retired from professional boxing in 2018, but returned for an exhibition against Mike Tyson in November 2020. In his prime, Jones Jr was considered one of the best pound-for-pound […]Full Article