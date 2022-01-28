Australian Open: Home favourite Ashleigh Barty faces Danielle Collins in final
Ashleigh Barty will bid to become the first home Australian Open singles champion for 44 years when she faces Danielle Collins in the final.Full Article
Ash Barty was the crowd favourite at Melbourne Park long before she ended a 42-year drought by reaching the Australian Open..