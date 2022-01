Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE: UK start time, live stream and how to watch 2022 Australian Open men’s finals – Spaniard aims to win record 21 Grand Slams ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal is aiming to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slams when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final this weekend. The Spaniard, who is currently level on slams with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, outplayed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the final. […]