How Harry Kane and Tottenham will be affected by failed Luis Diaz and Adama Traore transfers
Published
After a number of failed transfers for Tottenham already in the January window, Harry Kane could be a key player affectedFull Article
Published
After a number of failed transfers for Tottenham already in the January window, Harry Kane could be a key player affectedFull Article
Tottenham transfer news: The Lilywhites could still pull off three signings with four days left of the transfer window to gloss..