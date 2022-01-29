The ban-defying F1 driver aid by Peter Windsor (2/3)

The ban-defying F1 driver aid by Peter Windsor (2/3)

F1-Fansite

Published

Which F1 high-tech driver aid not only survived the Great Technical Cull of the 1993 Hockenheim Agreement but also still plays a critical role on the cars today? In the second part of Peter Windsor's latest response to viewers' questions and comments, Peter provides the answer - and it may surprise you. Also in this.....check out full post »

Full Article