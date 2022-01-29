Sunderland branded ‘shocking’ and ‘disgraceful’ by Black Cats legend Micky Gray following 6-0 defeat to Bolton – “Promotion? You’re having a laugh!”
Published
Sunderland legend Micky Gray has taken aim at the Black Cats following their humiliating 6-0 defeat to Bolton on Saturday. The Black Cats’ promotion hopes took a blow with the crushing defeat at Bolton. Dion Charles opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute and Oladapo Afolayan doubled the advantage three minutes before […]Full Article