What happened to the Athletic Bilbao stars who humbled Man United under Marcelo Bielsa in a side containing Javi Martinez, Ander Herrera, Andoni Iraola and Fernando Llorente
Published
Football hipsters of the world rejoice, not only is this a story about Marcelo Bielsa, but also Athletic Bilbao – or Athletic Club for the sake of avoiding complaints. Bielsa, much like Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, arrived in England on reputation, but results were soon demanded. A foreigner who came with mystique and totally […]Full Article