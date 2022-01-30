Manchester United have confirmed Mason Greenwood will not train with the club or play in matches while an investigation takes place into allegations he attacked girlfriend Harriet RobsonFull Article
Mason Greenwood suspended by Man Utd after accusations of physical assault on girlfriend
