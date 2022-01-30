Manchester United announce Mason Greenwood won’t train or play for club ‘until further notice’ as police confirm man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of rape and assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the Premier League club. Accusations of domestic abuse were made against Greenwood, 20, in a series of social media posts on Sunday, which have since been deleted. Greater Manchester Police said they […]