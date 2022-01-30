Sources: Raiders to hire McDaniels as new coach
The Raiders are expected to hire the Patriots' Josh McDaniels as head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.Full Article
Nothing is official yet, but all signs point towards Josh McDaniels leaving the New England Patriots to become the next head coach..