Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr scored inside the final 25 minutes as Senegal overcame Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals. Aliou Cisse’s side were comfortably the better team in the first half and they deservedly went ahead in the 28th minute when Famara Diedhiou coolly slotted past Jesus Owono after being played […]