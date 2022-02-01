New Tottenham signing Rodrigo Bentancur played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and even had his spot in changing room moved to make room for Manchester United star
Published
Tottenham’s new signing Rodrigo Bentancur had his spot in the Juventus changing room pinched by Cristiano Ronaldo! The Uruguay international, who has put pen-to-paper on a contract until 2026 with Antonio Conte’s side, will follow ex-Juventus teammate Ronaldo to the Premier League, having previously shared a dressing room with the Manchester United star. They first […]Full Article