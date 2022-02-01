From Ally McCoist v Neil Lennon, managers have always clashed like Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho calling Arsene Wenger a ‘specialist in failure’ and Neil Warnock telling Nuno Espirito Santo to ‘f*** off’
There have been some brilliantly feisty rivalries between football managers over the years. Some became so infamous like Ally McCoist’s Old Firm bust-up with Neil Lennon in 2011 that it has taken over a decade for Rangers and Celtic to be allowed to play against each other in the evening. Others are more recent such […]Full Article