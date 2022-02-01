Floyd Mayweather 'to attend' Chris Eubank Jr fight card - but won't watch main event

Floyd Mayweather 'to attend' Chris Eubank Jr fight card - but won't watch main event

Daily Star

Published

Floyd Mayweather is set for a shock appearance at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday but the former light middleweight champion won't be there to witness the showdown between Eubank Jr and Williams

Full Article