Mason Greenwood removed from FIFA 22 as police granted more time to question Manchester United forward after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault
Published
Mason Greenwood has been removed from the FIFA 22 video game in an update on Tuesday. The Manchester United forward no longer features in offline modes, kick-off and career modes, although his Ultimate Team item is still active. Greenwood, 20, remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday. […]Full Article