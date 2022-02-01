Legend Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday afternoon, but he failed to mention the New England Patriots in his 964-word statementFull Article
Tom Brady snubs New England Patriots in emotional 964-word retirement statement
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak SLAMS Tom Brady for EXCLUDING PATRIOTS Fans in Retirement Statement
Rumble
Feb 1, 2022 • Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak SLAMS Tom Brady for EXCLUDING PATRIOTS Fans in Retirement Statement. Zolak is on a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Tom Brady IGNORES Patriots in Retirement Statement & Barstool's Dave Portnoy DESTROYS HIM!
Rumble
Tom Brady IGNORES Patriots in Retirement Statement & Barstool's Dave Portnoy DESTROYS HIM! Brady officially..
Tom Brady Retires: Makes No Mention of Patriots
Sports Illustrated