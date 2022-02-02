Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation after arrest on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill
Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. The Manchester United forward, 20, was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday. Police were granted more time to question Greenwood on Monday and he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill on […]Full Article