News24.com | Man United's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.Full Article
The Manchester United forward will be subject to further investigation by authorities.
All Mason Greenwood merchandise has been dropped from the Manchester United website while police continue their probe into..