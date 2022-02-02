Raith Rovers in backlash after signing David Goodwillie â€“ womenâ€™s captain quits, staff resign, season tickets ripped up and sponsors withdraw support, but club not backing down
Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers have hit the headlines this week following the controversial signing of David Goodwillie. Goodwillie was ruled to have committed rape by a civil court judge in 2017 and his signing by Rovers has led to fierce backlash. The club has stood by the decision in the face of criticism, resignations, sponsors pulling out