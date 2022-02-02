David Moyes reveals West Ham made THREE club-record transfer bids in January transfer window as he defends David Sullivan, Karren Brady and David Gold amid criticism
Published
David Moyes admitted West Ham failed with THREE club-record bids in the January transfer window as he thanked the club’s owners, amid criticism from fans and pundits. The Hammers are enjoying a terrific season – sitting fifth in the Premier League, in the knockout stages of the Europa League and set to face Kidderminster Harriers […]Full Article